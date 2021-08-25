Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021: Graduates with computer knowledge can apply, pay scale up to Rs 81,100

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has invited applications for direct recruitment of candidates to Second Division Assistant posts. A total of 142 openings have been announced.

Interested candidates can apply online on karnatakajudiciary.nic.in before September 24, 2021.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 - Qualification:

A candidate must have a degree in one of these disciplines – Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, Computer Applications with a minimum of 55% marks for the general candidates and 50 % marks for SC/ST candidates. The knowledge of the operation of computer is a must.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

The selected candidates will be appointed on Level 4 with pay scale of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. Other allowances as per the rules will also be offered.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum is 35 years for general candidates. Age relaxations will be applicable for reserved candidates.

The selected candidates will be posted at High Court of Karnataka Principal Bench at Bengaluru or Benches of Dharwad and Kalaburgi.

