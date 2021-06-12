ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply for post of project research scientist, check salary, eligibility criteria

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the vacancies for various posts including Project Research Scientist-II, Project Consultant (Non-Medical) among others.
Eligible candidates are requested to apply latest by June 25, 2021. Candidates must go through the official notification of ICMR Recruitment 2021 before applying for the vacancies.
Vacancy details
Project Research Scientist-II: 01
Project Research Associate III: 01
Project Consultant (Non-Medical): 01
Salary
Project Research Scientist-II: Rs 64,000/-
Project Research Associate III: Rs 54,000/- + HRA
Project Consultant (Non-Medical): Maximum Rs 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge
Age limit
Project Research Scientist-II: 40 Yrs
Project Research Associate III: 40 Yrs
Project Consultant (Non-Medical): 70 Yrs
Eligibility criteria
Project Research Scientist-II: Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with 01-year experience OR Postgraduate Diploma in Medical subjects after MBBS degree with 04 years experience in Medical subjects after MBBS degree Project.
Research Associate III: MPH / MS / M.Pharma / MTech with at least one research paper in Science citation indexed journal
Project Consultant (Non-Medical): PhD. in Life Sciences with relevant experience and publications in peer-reviewed journals.