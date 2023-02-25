ICSI CS Professional December 2022 Exam Result Released At icsi.edu, Check Direct Link

ICSI Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced the Company Secretary (CS) Professional December 2022 exam results. The CS Professional results were published on ICSI's official website at https://www.icsi.edu at around 11 am. While Chiraag Agarwal topped the exam, S Swathi secured rank 2 and Riya Bhagchandani secured rank 3.

ICSI CS Professional December 2022 Exam Result: Hard copy to be issued to candidates

The ICSI said that a hard copy of the Result-cum Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates of the Professional Programme December 2022 Examination.

ICSI CS Result: Direct link to check Professional December 2022 Exam Results

Here's the direct link to check the ICSI CS Professional December 2022 Exam Results.

ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Result to be released shortly at icsi.edu

The Institute will also shortly announce the CS Executive December 2022 exam results. The CS Executive December 2022 exam results are scheduled to be declared on ICSI's official website (https://www.icsi.edu) at 2 pm.

The ICSI said that the candidates of the Executive Programme December 2022 Examination can download their e-Result-cum Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of the result from the Institute's website www.icsi.edu.

It said that no Result-cum-Marks Statement in physical form will be issued.