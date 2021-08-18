IDBI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 920 Executive posts, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates for Executive posts. As many as 920 vacancies have been notified. The appointments will be made on a contract basis.

However, today i.e. Wednesday (August 18) is the last day to apply for the job. The application process had started on August 4.

So, those candidates who are interested in making a career in banking must apply as soon as possible on the official website of the bank on idbibank.in.

The candidates need to note that the contract will be for a one-year period, with a possibility of a two-year extension based on performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications and the availability of vacancies.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates must be between the age of 20 to 25 years. Certain relaxations may be applicable as per government rules.

IDBI recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55 percent for general and 50 percent for SC/ST/PWD categories from a recognised university.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have to pay ₹200 as application fee, while other candidates will have to pay ₹1000 as application fee.

