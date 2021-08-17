Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: 411 vacancies announced for Officer, Computer Assistant posts, registration starts today

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant.

A total of 411 vacancies have been notified including 46 for Review Officer (RO), 350 for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and 15 for Computer Assistant (CA).

The online application started on Tuesday (August 17). The last date to apply online is September 16, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply online on recruitment.nta.nic.in or allahabadhighcourt.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

A candidate for Direct Recruitment for the post of Computer Assistant must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of more than 35 years on July 1, 2021.

A candidate for Direct Recruitment for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer must have attained the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of more than 35 years on July 1, 2021.

Relaxation in age will be given as per government rules.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 - Pay Scale:

Review Officer - Level-8 (Rs 47600 to Rs 151100)

Assistant Review Officer - Level-7 (Rs 44900 to Rs 142400)

Computer Assistant - Level-4 (Rs 25500 to Rs 81100)

