IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: IIT-B invites applications for THESE positions, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institue of Technology (IIT), Bombay has invited applications for the position of Primary Teachers, Technical Superintendant and others. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of IIT Bombay-iitb.ac.in.

The candidates need to note that the last date of application is August 27, 2021.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Primary Teachers vacancies:

Temporary Trained Graduate Teacher, Hindi

Temporary Primary Teacher, Drawing

Temporary Trained Graduate Teacher, Science

Temporary Primary Teacher, Music

Engineering vacancies:

Civil Engineering

Software Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computational Laboratory

Other positions like Technical Superintendant, Deputy Registrar, Registrar, the Executive Assistant at Placement Office, and others will also be filled by this recruitment drive.

The interested candidates need to note that the eligibility criteria for every post vary, while for Technical Superintendant candidates will be given a skill test followed by a written one, for the post of Teachers the candidates will be screened on the basis of their application and only selective candidates will be allowed to appear for the written test.

The candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of IIT Bombay for further updates and information.

