हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: IIT-B invites applications for THESE positions, details here

The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of IIT Bombay-iitb.ac.in. 

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: IIT-B invites applications for THESE positions, details here
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Institue of Technology (IIT), Bombay has invited applications for the position of Primary Teachers, Technical Superintendant and others. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of IIT Bombay-iitb.ac.in. 

The candidates need to note that the last date of application is August 27, 2021. 

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Primary Teachers vacancies:

  • Temporary Trained Graduate Teacher, Hindi
  • Temporary Primary Teacher, Drawing
  • Temporary Trained Graduate Teacher, Science
  • Temporary Primary Teacher, Music

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just one day left to apply for various posts for 10th pass, details here

Engineering vacancies: 

  • Civil Engineering
  • Software Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Computational Laboratory

Other positions like Technical Superintendant, Deputy Registrar, Registrar, the Executive Assistant at Placement Office, and others will also be filled by this recruitment drive. 

The interested candidates need to note that the eligibility criteria for every post vary, while for Technical Superintendant candidates will be given a skill test followed by a written one, for the post of Teachers the candidates will be screened on the basis of their application and only selective candidates will be allowed to appear for the written test.

The candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of IIT Bombay for further updates and information. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IIT BombayIIT jobsGovernment jobssarkari naukriJobs in IndiaEngineering jobsteacher jobs vacancies
Next
Story

BSF Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies for Constable post announced, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Jammu-Kashmir will not bow down in front of coward terrorists, says Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha