Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer, Multi-Tasking Staff posts, details here

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has invited applications for Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff in Delhi Region. The applications have been invited from the meritorious sportspersons fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts in Income Tax Department.

The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for the position is November 15, 2021.

However, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 21 posts

Tax Assistant- 11

Stenographer- 5

Multi-Tasking Staff- 5

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts in Income Tax Department. However, age relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Tax Assistant - A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- A candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants can send their applications to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

