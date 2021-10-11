हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ONGC Recruitment 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Graduate Trainee posts on ongcindia.com, details here

Before applying for the position, the candidates are advised to go through the complete official notification on the website of ONGC- ongcindia.com.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the 313 Graduate Trainee (GT) posts in the organisation. The last day to apply for the post is October 12, 2021.

It may be noted that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC GT posts through the Gate-2020 score. Before applying for the position, the candidates are advised to go through the complete official notification on the website of ONGC- ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Application commencement date- September 22, 2021
  • Last date to apply- October 12, 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

It may be noted that the maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years for all the posts, except the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing), fot this post the age limit is 28 years. The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) 31 years. At last, the age limit for the SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE (Drilling and cementing) is 33 years. 

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

This recruitment drive of ONGC will fill 313 Graduate Trainee posts in the organisation. 

  • AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts
  • AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts
  • AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts
  • AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts
  • AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts
  • AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts
  • AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts
  • AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts
  • AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts
  • AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts
  • Chemist : 15 Posts
  • Geologist: 19 Posts
  • Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts
  • Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts
  • Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts
  • Programming Officer : 5 Posts
  • Transport Officer : 7 Posts
  • AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit official website of ONGC- ongcindia.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the career tab

Step 3. Click on the 'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score' link

Step 3. Click on 'New applicant' and register with your Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

Step 4. Click enter and pay the application fee

Step 5. Download the receipt/form and take a printout for future reference

