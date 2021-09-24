हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Department Recruitment

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts, check details

The interested and eligible candidates need to apply for the positions by September 30, 2021.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has invited applications for the Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff positions. The applications have been invited from the meritorious sportspersons fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts in Income Tax Department, UP (East) Region.

It may be noted that the interested and eligible candidates need to apply for the positions by September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala). 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Inspector of Income Tax -- 03 
  • Tax Assistant -- 13 
  • Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants can send their applications to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

  • Inspector of Income Tax - A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent
  • Tax Assistant - A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Read the official notification from IT Department here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Inspector of Income Tax -- 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.
  • Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff --  18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Salary details 

  • Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)
  • Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)
  • Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

