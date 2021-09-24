CRPF Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Deputy Commandant, Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the Engineering Cadre posts in the organization. The applications are invited from candidates working in Officers of Central or the State government. The interested and eligible applicants can apply for the position on the official website of the force- crpf.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that the last day to submit the application is September 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 vacancies of Commandant and Deputy Commandant in the organization.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Commandant- 2 Posts

Deputy Commandant 11 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Commandant: Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh

Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh

ALSO READ | Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts, check details

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form along with requisite certificates to the Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block no 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Other details

The notification by CRPF revealed that the deputation will initially be for a period of three years, which may be extended as per rules.

Live TV