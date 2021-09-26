Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Hurry Up! Apply for Inspector, Tax Assistant posts, check details

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is seeking application for Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts for UP (East) Region department. The applications have been invited from meritorious sportspersons who can submit their application via registered post. The applications shall be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be short listed for further selection procedure no exam needed.

The shortlisted candidate will be required to appear for interview and if further required, the candidates may be required to undergo ground/proficiency test also.

Direct link to apply, click here.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03

Tax Assistant -- 13

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12

Also read: RRC Recruitment 2021: Golden chance for Class 10 passouts! Apply for 3093 posts, check details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The applications are needed to be sent to the address of Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The last date to apply is September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala).

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Pay as per 7th CPC

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years.

For Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 27 years.

Notably: The posts are temporary but after a probation period of two years could likely become permanent.

Live TV