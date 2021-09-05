हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Department Recruitment

IT Department Recruitment: Applications invited for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts

The interested candidates can apply till September 30.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has invited applications for the posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in the Income Tax Department UP (East) Region. The vacancies have been announced for meritorious sportspersons who can apply till September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala). 

The interested candidates can send their applications to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP(East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Name of post and number of vacancies

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03 

Tax Assistant -- 13 

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

For Inspector of Income Tax -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent

For Tax Assistant -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

For Multi Tasking Staff -- A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Age limit

For Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

For Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Pay as per 7th CPC 

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Click here to check the official notification

