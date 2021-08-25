हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Department Recruitment

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts, check details

Check the number of vacancies, pay scale and last date to apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has invited applications for appointment to several posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in Income Tax Department UP (East) Region.

The applications have been invited from meritorious sportspersons who can submit their application form by Registered post only before September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala). 

The applications are needed to be sent to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP(East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Name of post and number of vacancies

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03 

Tax Assistant -- 13 

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12 

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Pay as per 7th CPC 

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Age limit

For Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

For Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

This is to be noted that the posts are temporary but likely to be permanent and the probation period is of 2 years. 

Click here to check the official Income Tax Department Recruitment notification

