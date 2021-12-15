Income Tax Department Recruitment: Apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff posts at incometaxindia.gov.in, details here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, has invited applications for recruitment of meritorious sports persons in different games/sports.
According to the notification released on the official website at https://incometaxindia.gov.in, the recruitment will be made in the following two posts: Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Total vacancies?
- Tax Assistant - 05
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 02
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?
- Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass degree or equivalent from a recognized board or university.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit?
- Tax Assistant - The candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply?
The application form duly filled in all respects needed to be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words -- “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and sent to the following address --
Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax (HQ)(Admn.)
O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,
C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road
Kochi 682018.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last date?
The applications are needed to be sent either by post or in person so as to reach the above-mentioned address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir).
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Check official notification
The application form along with terms and conditions and instructions to the candidates can also be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's official website www.incometaxindia.gov.in.