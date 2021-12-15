Income Tax Department Recruitment: Apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff posts at incometaxindia.gov.in, details here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, has invited applications for recruitment of meritorious sports persons in different games/sports.

According to the notification released on the official website at https://incometaxindia.gov.in, the recruitment will be made in the following two posts: Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Total vacancies?

Tax Assistant - 05



Multi-Tasking Staff - 02

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.



Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass degree or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

Tax Assistant - The candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years.



Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

The application form duly filled in all respects needed to be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words -- “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and sent to the following address --

Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax (HQ)(Admn.)

O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,

C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road

Kochi 682018.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The applications are needed to be sent either by post or in person so as to reach the above-mentioned address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir).

The application form along with terms and conditions and instructions to the candidates can also be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's official website www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

