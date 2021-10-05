Income Tax Department Recruitment: Three days left to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts, check details

New Delhi: The last date to apply for Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in the Income Tax Department is approaching. Several vacancies have been announced and applications have been invited from the meritorious sportspersons for appointment to the posts in Income Tax Department, UP (East) Region.

This is to be noted that only candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply now.

Interested candidates can check important details below and are needed to send their applications to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Name and number of posts

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03

Tax Assistant -- 13

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Educational qualification

Inspector of Income Tax -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistant -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Multi-Tasking Staff -- A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Age limit

Inspector of Income Tax -- A candidate needs to be between 18-30 as on December 31, 2020.

Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff -- A candidate needs to be between 18-27 as on December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Pay as per 7th CPC

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Last date

The interested meritorious sportspersons can apply till October 8.

