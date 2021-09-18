हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Department Recruitment

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Vacant posts for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff, check details

Check the number of vacancies, educational qualification, age limit and other details below.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has announced vacancies for the posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The applications have been invited from the meritorious sportspersons fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts in Income Tax Department, UP (East) Region. 

The interested candidates can send their applications to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Name of post and number of vacancies

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03 

Tax Assistant -- 13 

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Inspector of Income Tax -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistant -- A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Multi-Tasking Staff -- A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Age limit

Inspector of Income Tax -- 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff --  18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Pay as per 7th CPC 

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last date

The vacancies have been announced for meritorious sportspersons who can apply till September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala). 

Read the official notification Income Tax Department Recruitment here

