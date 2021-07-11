Income Tax Recruitment 2021: 155 vacancies released for Inspector, other posts under sports quota

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has invited applications to fill up 155 vacancies for meritorious candidates under the sports quota.

Out of the total vacancies, 8 are for the post of Inspector of Income Tax, 83 for Tax Assistant and 64 for Multi-Tasking Staff.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at incometaxmumbai.gov.in to apply for the posts. The last date to apply is August 25 (until 23:59 hrs).

The various disciplines under which the sportspersons can apply are: Athletics, Swimming, Squash, Billiards, Chess, Carrom, Bridge, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Gymnastics, Body Building, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Kabaddi and Cricket.

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay Level 7, i.e. Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level 4, i.e. Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay Level 1, i.e. Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

The selected candidates will get all the benefits applicable to central government employees.

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility criteria:

For Inspector of Income Tax, a candidate must be from 18-30 years of age and must have a Bachelor’s degree

For Tax Assistant, a candidate must be from 18-27 years of age and must have a Bachelor’s degree and data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

For Multi-Tasking Staff, a candidate must be from 18-25 years of age and must have a Matriculation or equivalent from recognizsd Board or University.