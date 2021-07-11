UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application window reopens for hiring 363 school Principals in Delhi

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has reopened the application window to apply for the post of Principal in schools.

A total of 363 vacancies have been notified, out of which 208 are for male candidates, while 155 are for women.

Interested candidates can now apply at UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in till July 30 (before 23:59 hours).

Previously, the last date to apply was May 13, 2021. However, the process was suspended due to the prevailing COVID situation.

“The original advertisement earlier was deactivated in the month of April, 2021 the wake of sharp rise in the infected cases of Covid-19 pandemic,” the education department said in a statement.

The duties of the selected candidates will involve administrative, academic and financial tasks in school.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications will be required to send self-attested copies of documents for verification.

The post is permanent in nature and the pay scale will be as per Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

