Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, other posts, check details here

New Delhi: Income Tax department is looking to hire for several posts and has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons. Applicants can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in on or before April 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 24 vacancies for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Income Tax Inspector 1 post

Tax Assistant 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Income Tax Inspector

As per the official notification, “Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs.9300-348001- of 6th CPC.”

Tax Assistant

"Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to prerevised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC," the notification read.

Multi-Tasking Staff

"Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC," it said.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector 18-30 years

Tax Assistant 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff 18-25 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format given in Annexure-II, to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post/hand.

