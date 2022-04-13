हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Recruitment

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for several posts, check details here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Candidates can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Income Tax department has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons for various posts. Candidates can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in. 

The last day to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts is April 18, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 24 vacancies. 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector         18-30 years

Tax Assistant                      18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff            18-25 years 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Income Tax Inspector          1 post

Tax Assistant                      5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff           18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Income Tax Inspector

“Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs.9300-348001- of 6th CPC," the official notification read. 

Tax Assistant 

"Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to prerevised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC," the notification read. 

Multi-Tasking Staff

"Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC," it said. 

Direct link to the official notification HERE

