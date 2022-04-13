New Delhi: Income Tax department has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons for various posts. Candidates can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in.

The last day to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts is April 18, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 24 vacancies.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector 18-30 years

Tax Assistant 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff 18-25 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Income Tax Inspector 1 post

Tax Assistant 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Income Tax Inspector

“Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs.9300-348001- of 6th CPC," the official notification read.

Tax Assistant

"Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to prerevised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC," the notification read.

Multi-Tasking Staff

"Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC," it said.

