CPCL Recruitment

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Non-Executive personnel posts at cpcl.co.in, details here

CPCL Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 72 vacancies in CPCL. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications to hire for various Non-Executive Personnel posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website on cpcl.co.in. 

The last day to apply for the posts is April 14, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 72 vacancies in CPCL. 

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production)   17 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) Trainee  16 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical)   4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) Trainee  5 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)   4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical) Trainee   4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation)   3 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) Trainee  2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (P&U– Mechanical) Trainee   2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&UElectrical) Trainee   1 post

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety)   8 posts

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety)Trainee  6 posts

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, EWS and OBC categories have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000/, while SC /ST / PwBD / ExSM and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. 

Applicants can read the detailed notification

