New Delhi: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications to hire for various Non-Executive Personnel posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website on cpcl.co.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is April 14, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 72 vacancies in CPCL.

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) 17 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) Trainee 16 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) Trainee 5 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical) 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical) Trainee 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) 3 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) Trainee 2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (P&U– Mechanical) Trainee 2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&UElectrical) Trainee 1 post

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety) 8 posts

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety)Trainee 6 posts

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, EWS and OBC categories have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000/, while SC /ST / PwBD / ExSM and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Applicants can read the detailed notification HERE.

ALSO READ: BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician posts, details here

Live TV