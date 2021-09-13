India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4845 posts in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand circles on appost.in, details here

New Delhi: The India Post has issued a notification for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The recruitment notification from India Post invites applications for over 4,845 vacancies.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in. The last date to submit the application is September 22 2021.

The applicants need to note that the selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through their online submitted applications forms. An automated merit list as per the rules will be generated.

The candidates are advised to read the complete notification of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 in UP circle before applying for the position.

