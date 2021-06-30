India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,940 vacancies extended, check direct link and other details

New Delhi: The India Post has extended the last date for applying for over 1,940 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts from June 30 to July 14.

Applications have been invited for vacant posts in the Bihar circle.

Eligibility?

The interested candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, Hindi and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. The candidate should have studied Hindi at least up to the 10th standard.

Age Limit?

The interested candidates should be between 18 and 40 as on April 27, 2021.

How to apply?

1. The eligible candidates will have to first register in the Registration module once per cycle and generate a unique registration number.

2. The interested candidates will have to make the fee payment. The application fee can be paid through both online and offline mediums. Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

3. To apply online, you will have to fill the application, upload documents and then submit post preferences.

