India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 2428 vacancies, get direct link here

New Delhi: The last date to apply for 2428 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in India Post in the Maharashtra circle ends on Thursday (June 10). Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website of the India Post - indiapostgdsonline.com to check and submit the application latest by today.

The direct link to apply for the Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 is provided for the reference of the candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Check out the steps below to apply for the post

1. Visit the official website of India Post GDS Recruitment

2. Filling in the credentials

3. Enter the Registration Number to complete the application form

4. Deposit the application fees online

5. Upload all the required documents

6. Select the post you want to apply

7. Submit the form.

ELIGIBILITY:

Candidates should be in the age group 18 to 40 years as of 27.04.2021. Age relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category candidates.

Candidates must have class 10th pass certificates and compulsory knowledge of local language to apply for the post.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

Selection will be done as per the automatically generated merit list following the rules based on the candidates' online submitted applications.

POST NAME:

Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), Dak Sevak

FEE PAYMENT:

Candidates can make offline payments at any Head Post Office.

In the case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from candidate’s bank account, candidates can wait up to 72 Hours for settlement.

PAY SCALE:

The pay scale or Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) for the Branch Post Master post is Rs 12,000 - 14,500. The Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak will have the TRCA between Rs 10,000 -12,000.