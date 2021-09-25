हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 580 vacancies for 10th pass on appost.in, details here

The candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in. The last date to submit the application is September 25, 2021. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 580 vacancies for 10th pass on appost.in, details here

New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post. The India Post's Uttarakhand Postal Circle has issued notification for over 581 vacancies of GDS post for Cycle 3. The applicants need to note that the selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in. It may be noted that the last date to submit the application is September 25, 2021. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • Starting date of Registration and fee payment – August 23, 2021
  • Last date of registration and fee payment: September 25, 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • GDS – 581 Posts
  • UR – 317
  • EWS – 57
  • OBC – 78
  • PWD-B – 6
  • PWD-C – 7
  • PWD-DE – 2
  • SC – 99
  • ST – 15

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Locations

  • Almora
  • Chamoli
  • Dehradun
  • Nainital
  • Pauri
  • Pithoragarh
  • RMS DN DIVISION
  • Tehri 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed class 10 from a recognised board and must be fluent in the local language. Additionally, the applicants should have basic knowledge of computers and knowledge of cycling.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Only those who are between 18 and 40 years as of August 23, 2021 can apply for this recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.

  • BPM – Rs.12,000/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-
  • BPM – Rs.14,500/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates can apply for the posts through the official website- https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

  • For UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man – Rs. 100/-
  • For female/trans-woman candidates, SC/ST and PwD – No fee is applicable

