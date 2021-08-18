हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Only 1 day left to apply for over 2300 vacancies, check details here

The last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks post is August 19, 2021 (Thursday). That is, candidates have just one day left before the opportunity is lost.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Only 1 day left to apply for over 2300 vacancies, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak post. A total of 2357 vacancies have been notified. These openings are for the West Bengal circle.

However, the candidates who are interested must hurry as the registration window is about to close soon. The last date to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevaks post is August 19, 2021 (Thursday). That is, candidates have just one day left before the opportunity is lost.

Please note that ONLY online applications will be accepted and candidates who desire to apply will have to register themselves in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Name of post and number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted for 2,357 posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on July 20, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories is also there.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

(i) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of the local language and the candidate should have studied it at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Interested candidates can also visit India Post's official website at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ to check the registration link and official advertisement.

