India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has announced bumper Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies and has sought applications from interested candidates. According to the official notification released on India Post's website (https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in), the 2022 India Post GDS recruitment drive is being held to recruit as many as 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidate should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).

The candidate should also have studied the local language (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on June 5, 2022 - Minimum age: 18 years, and Maximum age: 40 years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Emolument

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) are paid to GDS. The following minimum TRCA shall be payable to different categories of GDS after engagement:

Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000

Rs 12,000 Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 is June 5, 2022.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Application fee

Rs 100 for all candidates except female, SC/ST, PwD, and Transwomen candidates.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Check official notification