India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Over 40,000 Vacancies up for Grab at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The India Post has released over 40,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. According to the detailed notification released on India Post's official website at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to hire Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

"The selection of the applicants will be subject to verification of the original documents by the verifying Authority chosen by the applicant at the time of application. This is further subject to verification by the Engaging Authority if it is different from the Verifying Authority. The Engaging Authority for BPM is the Divisional head while the Sub Divisional head is the Engaging Authority in case of ABPM/Dak Sevak," Ravi Pahwa, the Assistant Director General at the Department of Posts, said.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the information.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023.



Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The interested candidates should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).



The candidates should have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard as compulsory or elective subjects.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age Limit as on 16.02.2023

Minimum age: 18



18 Maximum age: 40

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants.

(Payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen candidates.)

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to participate in India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive need to send their applications online at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications sent via any other mode shall not be entertained.