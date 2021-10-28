हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post

India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 220 vacancies at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

 The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- indiapost.gov.in. 

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has invited applications for the various vacancies in India Post, Delhi circle. The office of the Cheif Postmaster General, Delhi Circle has issued notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff posts under sports quota.

According to the notification released on https://www.indiapost.gov.in, this recruitment drive will fill up to 221 vacancies in the department. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- indiapost.gov.in. It may be noted that the last day to apply for the posts is November 12, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Posts available

  • Postal /Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices
  • Postman in Post Offices
  • MTS in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant - 72 
  • Postman - 90 
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age as on November 12, 2021.

Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age as on November 12, 2021. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Official notification

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)
  • MTS - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) 

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website- www.indiapost.gov.in. They can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

