India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA/SA, Postman, MTS posts in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle at indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has issued notification for the recruitment of various posts in the department. The HP circle has invited applications for the position of PA/SA, Postman and MTS in Sports Quota.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website- indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date for application form submission: December 15, 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- 13

Postman- 02

Multi-Tasking Staff- 03

India Post Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- Level – 4

Postman- Level – 3

Multi-Tasking Staff- Level – 1

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 years

Postman- 18 years and above

Multi-Tasking Staff- 18 to 25 years

ALSO READ | DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 116 Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

PA/SA: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.

Postman: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidate must have passed class 10th from recognized board or university and Sports Qualification.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For Un-reserved/OC/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs 400/-

For SC/ST/Women/Physically Handicapped Candidates: Rs 100/-

Candidates can pay examination fees through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices using challan.

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply by sending duly filled application form along with self-attested all relevant documents via registered/speed post to this address- Chief Postmaster General, (R&E Section) HP Circle, Kasumpati, Shimla-171009 on or before December 15, 2021.

Live TV