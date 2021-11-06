India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA/SA, Postman, MTS posts in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle at indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has issued notification for the recruitment of various posts in the department. The HP circle has invited applications for the position of PA/SA, Postman and MTS in Sports Quota.
The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website- indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021.
India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Last date for application form submission: December 15, 2021
India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- 13
- Postman- 02
- Multi-Tasking Staff- 03
India Post Recruitment 2021: Pay scale
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- Level – 4
- Postman- Level – 3
- Multi-Tasking Staff- Level – 1
India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 years
- Postman- 18 years and above
- Multi-Tasking Staff- 18 to 25 years
India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
- PA/SA: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.
- Postman: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.
- Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidate must have passed class 10th from recognized board or university and Sports Qualification.
Check India Post Recruitment 2021 notification here
India Post Recruitment 2021: Application fee
- For Un-reserved/OC/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs 400/-
- For SC/ST/Women/Physically Handicapped Candidates: Rs 100/-
- Candidates can pay examination fees through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices using challan.
India Post Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Candidates can apply by sending duly filled application form along with self-attested all relevant documents via registered/speed post to this address- Chief Postmaster General, (R&E Section) HP Circle, Kasumpati, Shimla-171009 on or before December 15, 2021.