DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 116 Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur has issued notification for over 116 Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentice & Trade Apprentice posts. The applications have been invited under he Apprentices Act, 1961.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of DRDO- drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for online application submission: November 01, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: November 15, 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Graduate Apprentice

No of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 9000/- Per Month

Post: Technician Apprentice

No of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 8000/- Per Month

Post: Trade Apprentice

No of Vacancy: 26

Pay Scale: As per govt. norms

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Notification

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

It may be noted that the candidate's selection will be based on their percentage of marks obtained at the essential qualification level or through personal interview video conferencing for shortlisted candidates only.

DRDO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Step 3. Enter required details and register yourself

Step 4. Duly fill the application form and upload required documents

Step 5. Click on submit and download the same for future reference

