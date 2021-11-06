DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 116 Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur has issued notification for over 116 Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentice & Trade Apprentice posts. The applications have been invited under he Apprentices Act, 1961.
The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of DRDO- drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021.
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
- Starting Date for online application submission: November 01, 2021
- Last Date for online application submission: November 15, 2021
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Post: Graduate Apprentice
No of Vacancy: 50
Pay Scale: 9000/- Per Month
Post: Technician Apprentice
No of Vacancy: 40
Pay Scale: 8000/- Per Month
Post: Trade Apprentice
No of Vacancy: 26
Pay Scale: As per govt. norms
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Notification
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process
It may be noted that the candidate's selection will be based on their percentage of marks obtained at the essential qualification level or through personal interview video conferencing for shortlisted candidates only.
Direct link to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2021 here
DRDO recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1. Visit the official website
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Step 3. Enter required details and register yourself
Step 4. Duly fill the application form and upload required documents
Step 5. Click on submit and download the same for future reference