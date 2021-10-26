हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

Check important details below.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General, Delhi Circle under the Department of Posts has invited applications from Indian citizens for the direct recruitment for filling up the vacancies of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

As per the notification released on https://www.indiapost.gov.in, recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following posts: 

1) Postal /Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices
2) Postman in Post Offices
3) MTS in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

India Post Recruitment 2021: Total number of vacancies

Postal Assistant - 72 
Postman - 90 
Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on November 12, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)
Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)
MTS - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) 

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply ONLINE at www.indiapost.gov.in. They can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply till November 12, 2021. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Click here to check official notification

