India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has announced bumper vacancies on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The Department has invited ONLINE applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

The vacancies will be filled in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson is being conducted for the following four posts:

  • Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices.
  • Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices.
  • Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices.

Eligible and interested Indian candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment: Number of vacancies

  • Postal Assistant - 93
  • Sorting Assistant - 09
  • Postman - 113
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 42 

India Post Recruitment: Age limit as on November 27, 2021

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

India Post Recruitment: Scale of Pay

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances.
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can fill up the ONLINE application online on https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. Online submission of applications will contain three stages.

India Post Recruitment: Last date to apply

Candidates can apply till November 27, 2021 (6 PM).  

Check India Post Recruitment official notification

