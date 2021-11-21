India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has announced bumper vacancies on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The Department has invited ONLINE applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

The vacancies will be filled in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

ALSO READ | India Post Recruitment (Jharkhand): Several vacancies announced, check details here

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson is being conducted for the following four posts:

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices.

in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices. Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices.

in Railway Mail Service offices. Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices.

in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices.

Eligible and interested Indian candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment: Number of vacancies

Postal Assistant - 93

- 93 Sorting Assistant - 09

- 09 Postman - 113

113 Multi-Tasking Staff - 42

India Post Recruitment: Age limit as on November 27, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances.

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances. Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances.

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances. Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can fill up the ONLINE application online on https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. Online submission of applications will contain three stages.

India Post Recruitment: Last date to apply

Candidates can apply till November 27, 2021 (6 PM).

Live TV