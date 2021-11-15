India Post Recruitment 2021 (Jharkhand): Several vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, the Department of Posts' Office of the Cheif Postmaster General Jharkhand Circle has released several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates.

The Department has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'sportspersons' from open market under 'sports quota' for filling up the following vacancies:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant

Postman

Multi-Tasking Staff

The notification has been issued on India Post's official website at www.indiapost.gov.in and interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 06

Postman - 05

Multi-Tasking Staff - 08

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on January 01, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 18 to 27

Postman: 18 to 27

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 25

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Interested candidates need to send their applications in the format mentioned in the application form on www.indiapost.gov.in.

2. Duly filled in applications with all attested copies of certificates and enclosures is to be sent to the following address:

The Assistant Postmaster General (Staff)

O/o the Chief Postmaster General

Jharkhand Circle, Ranchi-834002.

It should reach the office on or before November 25, 2021.

3. The application's envelope/cover to be superscribed as -

"APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POSTAL ASSISTANT/SORTING ASSISTANT/POSTMAN/MTS IN JHARKHAND CIRCLE UNDER SPORTS QUOTA

Post(s) Applied For - ..............

Sports discipline - ..............

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date of receipt of the application is November 25, 2021.

Candidates are also advised to read the official notification before applying.

