India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Over 4,200 vacancies in UP circle announced for Gramin Dak Sevak post, details here

New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post under Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. The India Post has issued notification for over 4,000 vacancies of GDS post. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in.

The applicants need to note that the selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks. The last date to submit the application is September 22 2021. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government.

Click here to read complete notification

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on August 23, 2021, the age of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years. The candidates need to note that there is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through their online submitted applications forms. An automated merit list as per the rules will be generated.

The candidates are advised to read the complete notification of  India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 in UP circle before applying for the position. 

