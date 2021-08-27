हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for trainee engineers post in Bharat Electronics at bel-india.in, details here

The online application process for this recruitment drive has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the position of trainee and project engineers for its Agra Smart City Help Desk (Homeland Security) and Smart City Business SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Only those candidates who are willing to relocate can apply for the post. 

For Trainee Engineers:

BEL Recruitment 2021: Education 

BE/B. Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication and Computer Science Engg

BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

The candidate should not be older than 25 years.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Remuneration

Trainee Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000 per month for the 1st Year of engagement, ₹28,000 per month for the 2nd year and ₹31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively.

ALSO READ | India Post Recruitment 2021: Over 4,200 vacancies in UP circle announced for Gramin Dak Sevak post, details here

For Project Engineer:

BEL Recruitment 2021: Education 

BE/B Tech in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics

BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

The candidate should not be older than 28 years. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Remuneration

Project Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹35,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, ₹40,000 per month for the 2nd year, Rs

45,000 per month for the 3rd year and ₹50, 000 per month for the 4th year respectively.

Check how to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 here

For queries related to advertisement and payment of application fee the candidates can contact BEL at: hrtbs@bel.co.in, 080-22195629

For or technical support for online submission of application form, candidates can contact: E-mail: Cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com. Help desk No: 8866678549/ 8866678559. 

