India Post Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check here

New Delhi: India Post is looking for professionals to hire for Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) posts under the Mail Motor Service Department on deputation/ absorption basis. Candidates can apply on the official website at indiapost.gov.in on or before March 10, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 17 Staff Car Driver vacancies.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mail Motor Service Coimbatore 11 posts

Erode Division 2 posts

Nilgiris Division 1 post

Salem West Division 2 post

Tirupur Division 1 post

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have Matriculation from a recognised Board. Moreover, applicants should also possess Knowledge of Motor Mechanism, a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicle, and at least three years of driving experience.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates is 56 years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Applicants can apply in prescribed Application format along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving licence etc. send to the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods Shed Roads, Coimbatore, 641001.

