TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Notification on March 8, check eligibility, other details here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in once registration begins. 

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will soon release the recruitment notification for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police). Candidates can apply on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in once registration begins. 

The official notification is expected to be released on March 8. For vacancies, registration dates, exam dates, candidates must wait for the TNUSRB SI Recruitment Notification 2022. 

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from any University recognised by UGC/Government on the date of Notifications.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The minimum age to apply for the posts is 20 years and the maximum is 30 years.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 500. Candidates from the police department can apply under both open and departmental quotas. They will have to pay Rs 1,000 as examination fee.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

Candidates will have to undertake Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva Voce. 

