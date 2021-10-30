India Post Recruitment: Over 220 vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check salary and last date here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General, Delhi Circle under the Department of Posts has announced over 220 vacancies. It has invited applications from Indian citizens for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

It has issued a notification on its official website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in) and informed that the recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following three posts:

1) Postal /Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

2) Postman in Post Offices

3) MTS in Post Offices or Railway Mail Offices

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment: Number of vacancies?

Postal Assistant - 72

Postman - 90

Multi-Tasking Staff - 59

India Post Recruitment: Age limit?

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment: Scale of Pay?

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment: How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply ONLINE at www.indiapost.gov.in. They can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

India Post Recruitment: Last date to apply?

Candidates need to apply by November 12, 2021.

