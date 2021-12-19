India Post Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check important details

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has announced several vacancies on its official website.

According to the notification released at www.indiapost.gov.in, the vacancies have been announced for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

The Department has informed that the recruitment drive is being conducted for the following posts:

Postal/ Sorting Assistant Postman Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 31

- 31 Sorting Assistant - 11

- 11 Postman - 05

05 Multi-Tasking Staff - 13

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 31, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100). Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100). Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till December 31, 2021.

Live TV