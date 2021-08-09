Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: 282 Vacancies for civilian posts, check eligibility and important details

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian against the advertisement number 03/2021/DR. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7-13 August 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 282 vacancies for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter, and other posts of Civilian category. For further details on the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details, please read below.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date of application submission: 7 September, i.e. 30 days from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 -13 August, 2021.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Group C Civilian – 282 Posts

*HQ Maintenance Command – 153 Posts

*HQ Eastern Air Command – 32 Posts

*HQ South Western Air Command -11 Posts

*Independent Units – 1 Post

*Cook (Ordinary Grade)- 5 Posts

*Mess Staff – 9 Posts

*Multi Tasking Staff – 18 Posts

*Housekeeping Staff – 15 Posts

*Hindi Typist – 3 Posts

*Lower Division Clerk – 10 Posts

*Store Keeper – 3 Posts

*Carpenter – 3 Posts

*Painter – 1 Post

*Suptd (Store) – 5 Posts

*Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver – 3 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

*Superintendent – Graduate from a recognized University.

*LDC – 12th class from a recognized board.

*Store Keeper – 12th class or equivalent.

*Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

*Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, Housekeeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – 10th passed from a recognized Board.

*Hindi Typist – 12th passed from a recognized Board.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Between 18 to 25 years

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported documents will be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (till 7 September 2021) from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.