Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for several Group ‘C’ posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is recruiting to fill various Group ‘C’ posts. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies including lower division clerk (LDC), stenographers, MTS, housekeeping staff, ayah, ward sahayika, laundryman, mess staff and vulcaniser and other trade posts

The official notification published in the Employment newspaper, dated 24 July 2021 to 30 July 2021, read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be between 18-25 years as per the notification. Class 10th, 12th pass and graduates are eligible to apply for the posts.

Selections procedure:

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written test and the question cum answer paper booklet of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Last date for application:

The application can be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Interested candidates can send the application to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.

For more recruitment updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the IAF website — indianairforce.nic.in.

