हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF Recruitment 2021

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for several Group ‘C’ posts, check eligibility and other details

The IAF notification published in the Employment newspaper read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for several Group ‘C’ posts, check eligibility and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is recruiting to fill various Group ‘C’ posts. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies including lower division clerk (LDC), stenographers, MTS, housekeeping staff, ayah, ward sahayika, laundryman, mess staff and vulcaniser and other trade posts

The official notification published in the Employment newspaper, dated 24 July 2021 to 30 July 2021, read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be between 18-25 years as per the notification. Class 10th, 12th pass and graduates are eligible to apply for the posts. 

Selections procedure:

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written test and the question cum answer paper booklet of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Last date for application:

The application can be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Interested candidates can send the application to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.

For more recruitment updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the IAF website — indianairforce.nic.in. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IAF Recruitment 2021IAF recruitmentIAF
Next
Story

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 12th pass candidates, check important details

Must Watch

PT8M56S

Delhi Unlock-8: New guidelines will be implemented in Delhi from tomorrow