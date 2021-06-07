Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for IAF AFCAT-2, here's details

The Indian Air Force has opened the recruitment drive and invited applications for the course under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch, and Permanent Commission (PC) and SSC in Ground Duty Branches.

Interested applicants can register online for the grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (Flying Branch) as well as for the Meteorology department.

The recruitment will be conducted through Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT-2 for the various posts.

Interested candidates must apply to the preferred course by June 30. The detailed notification regarding the same is available on the official website – https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

All interested candidates must go through the notification thoroughly before filling up the application form. A total of 334 vacancies have been released this time. The courses will begin in July 2022.

Educational Qualification

Flying Branch – A minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level, and (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent, OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (4 years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch – Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) {AE(L)} – Candidates require a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum 4 years degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized University with Graduation/ Integrated Post Graduate qualification needed.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch – Candidates should have 10+2 with Graduation from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit:

For Flying Branch, the upper age limit is relaxable to 26 years. For Ground Duty, the age limit should be 20-26 years.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay Rs 250/- (No Fee for NCC Special Admission) for the registration.

Payscale:

Flight cadets will receive a fixed stipend of Rs. 56,100 per month during one year of training.

Pay as per Defence Matrix – Rs. 56100 – Rs. 177500

For any doubts and queries related to the recruitment process, candidates can dial 011- 23010231 (Extension: 7610) along with a toll free number 1800 11 2448.

