Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications to hire for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts. The IAF recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The last day to submit the applications is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18-25 years. “The crucial date for determining age limit is 28 November 2021,” the official notification added. There are certain age relations for reserved categories.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board. "A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)," is also required.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Application as per prescribed format (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the required documents should reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. The candidates can post their applications at this address: Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

ALSO READ: SBI recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for AGM, Manager posts on sbi.co.in, details here