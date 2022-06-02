हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force Recruitment

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group ‘C’ Civilian vacancies, check details here

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group ‘C’ Civilian vacancies, check details here
Representational image

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications to hire for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts. The IAF recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The last day to submit the applications is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18-25 years. “The crucial date for determining age limit is 28 November 2021,” the official notification added. There are certain age relations for reserved categories. 

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification 

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board. "A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)," is also required. 

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Application as per prescribed format (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the required documents should reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. The candidates can post their applications at this address: Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

ALSO READSBI recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for AGM, Manager posts on sbi.co.in, details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Air Force RecruitmentIndian Air Force Recruitment 2022IAFIndian Air Force
Next
Story

'They are creating 1989-like atmosphere...': Owaisi's big statement on Kashmiri Pandit killings

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Badhir News: Investigation campaign intensified in Moose Wala murder case