Indian Army jobs 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts, check eligibility, last date

The Indian Army has invited applications from interested candidates to apply for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer posts.

The candidates can apply for the post through the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the Short Service Commission post is till June 4, 2021.

Candidates need to be law graduates to apply for the post in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 8 posts out of which 6 for men and 2 for men candidates. Read below for information on selection process and other details.

Eligibility:

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a minimum 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).

The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.

Candidates should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years of age.

Probation Period:

An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission.

If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedures. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day.

