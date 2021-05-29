Indian Army recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 SSC Officer posts, check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: Indian Army has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers to fill up 191 posts.

Unmarried men and women, as well as widows of defence personnel can apply for the vacancies at the official site of Join Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process, which commenced on May 25, is open till June 23, 2021.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have graduated with an Engineering Degree or are in their final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply for the SSC (Tech). The candidates studying in the final year of Degree will be required to submit the proof of passing Degree exam by Oct 1, 2021 to the Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Age limit:

The age limit should be 20 to 27 years of age. For widows of the defence personnel, the maximum age to apply is 35.

Vacancy details:

Men 175 posts

Women 14 posts

Widows 2 posts

The course is scheduled to commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

