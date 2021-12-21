Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135). The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the same.

The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the notification, the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates can check the educational qualifications required here- Official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

