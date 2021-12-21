हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135). The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible and interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the same. 

The Indian Army has released a notification on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the notification, the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09
  • Architecture: 01
  • Mechanical: 05
  • Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03
  • Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08
  • Information Technology: 03
  • Electronics & Telecommunication: 01
  • Telecommunication: 01
  • Electronics & Communication: 02 
  • Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01
  • Electronics: 01
  • Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01
  • Production: 01
  • Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01
  • Opto Electronics: 01
  • Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates can check the educational qualifications required here- Official Indian Army 2021 Recruitment notification

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army recruitmentIndian Army Recruitment 2021JobsIndian Military Academy
Next
Story

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Last day to apply for bumper vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Breaking News: Counting of votes underway at 16 counting centers in Kolkata