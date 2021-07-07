Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for several posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) has commenced registration for several posts. The Army Recruitment Rally is being conducted for interested candidates from several districts of India for the following categories: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation ‘X’ Group), Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary).

The rally notification at the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in said that the dates and venues are tentative and can be changed.

Online registration is a must to take part in the Indian Army Recruitment Rally.

Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana:

The Army Recruitment Rally for Soldier General Duty and Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories is being held for candidates of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts. It will be held between December 14 and December 31 at Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

The Army Recruitment Rally in Haryana is also for candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts for posts in the following categories: Soldier Technical, Nursing Assistant (Male) and Nursing Assistant Veterinary. It will be held between August 20 and September 3 at Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak. Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Admit cards for these rallies will be sent through registered e-mail one week before the date of commencement of the Recruitment Rally. Click here to check eligibility .

Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab:

The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted for candidates from the following districts -- Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala. It will be held from August 6 till August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road) in Patiala.

Online registration is mandatory and is open till July 20. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from July 21 to August 5. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally for Gujarat

The Army Recruitment Rally is being conducted to enrol candidates from Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals districts & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The Rally will be held from August 5 to August 22 at Kanelav Sports Complex in Godhra (Panchmahal). Online registration is a must and will close on July 20. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for candidates from six Andhra Pradesh districts namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry's Yanam district.

It is being held for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories.

The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam between August 16 and August 31. Online registration is a must and will close on August 3. Candidates can get their admit cards starting August 9. Click here to check eligibility