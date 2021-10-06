Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registrations for NCC special entry begin, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment of candidates for grant of Short Service Commission. It is a special entry scheme for NCC candidates and wards of battle casualties.

A total of 55 vacancies have been released including 50 for men and 5 for women.

The Short Service Commission will be granted in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years, extendable by a further period of 4 years. Initially, there will be a probation of six months.

Interested candidates can apply for the course on joinindianarmy.nic.in by November 3 (3 pm). The registrations started on October 5.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment – Stipend and Salary:

The stipend for the cadets during the entire duration of training will be Rs 56,100. On successful commissioning, their pay scale will be Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. There will be other allowances and benefits on top of it.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3: Click on 'Registration'

Step 4: Fill the online registration form

Step 5: After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Step 6: Click on ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course.

Step 7: Fill out the ‘Application Form’ and submit.

For the selected candidates, the duration of the training will be 49 weeks at OTA, Chennai. The entire cost of training will be borne by the government.

