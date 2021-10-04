Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: 904 Apprentice vacancies announced, registrations begin

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of South Western Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentices in various trades including Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Carpenter etc.

A total of 904 vacancies have been released. The registration process for the recruitment drive started on Monday (October 4). The last date to apply is November 3, 2021.

Interested candidates can submit online application on the official website rrchubli.in by November 3.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Hubballi Division – 237 vacancies

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi – 217 vacancies

Bengaluru Division – 230 vacancies

Mysuru Division – 177 vacancies

Central Workshop, Mysuru – 43 vacancies

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The general candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age. There will be relaxation in age as per government rules.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored by the candidate in matriculation and ITI marks in the respective trade.

Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 online while registering for the job.

